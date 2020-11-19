Live
PS5 stock report: live updates for PlayStation 5 availability on UK launch day
We're reporting live on the UK PS5 stock situation and finding out who has stock to help you secure the console on launch day.
PS5 stock is the hot topic of the day as it's finally launch day here in the UK. Let's face it though, trying to find a PS5 during the pre-order phase has been a rather disorganised affair at most retailers and today might be your last chance to secure a PS5 for a few weeks. Or even months! If you're outside of the UK, check out our global where to buy a PS5 guide.
We've posted a bunch of links below that will take you over to retailers most likely to be getting PS5 stock today. Times will vary greatly, and we'd certainly advise checking before and after the advertised/rumoured time slots. Amazon has said its stock will be live at noon and a fair few other stores have listed 8am as the time to be on the lookout. As that initial batch of pre-orders around the console reveal showed though, retailers are a sneaky bunch and more than willing to break formation.
Expect retailer sites to crash and links to keep changing. Just keep trying and refresh the links often. Here are the links to try and below that, you'll find our live blog where we'll update you with the latest PS5 stock information as and when it happens.
- PS5 (£449.99): Amazon | Very | John Lewis | Argos | Currys | Box
- PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99): Amazon | Very | Argos | Currys | Box
Too see the latest info on the live blog below, keep refreshing this page.
PS5 Stock live blog updates
Currys is now placing people in the queue. We're only position 39937. Fingers crossed there are more than 10 PS5s to sell there today!
The John Lewis page seems to be getting a lot of early traffic and is struggling as there's now an extra loading page to sit on before you get to the PS5 page. Last we heard, the store was going live at 'mid-morning'.
8am is the time we're expecting stuff to happen, so hit those links and try your luck! We've seen the Currys listing page flash with stock, but it's disappeared once we've added it to our baskets.
Slim pickings so far, folks. Currys seems to be the one to stick with as the add to basket link is still live. However, once we add it and then proceed to the checkout we land on an error page informing us our basket is empty. Rude. We also keep getting logged out, so try and stay signed in as much as possible.
