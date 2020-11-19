PS5 stock report: live updates for PlayStation 5 availability on UK launch day

PS5 stock is the hot topic of the day as it's finally launch day here in the UK. Let's face it though, trying to find a PS5 during the pre-order phase has been a rather disorganised affair at most retailers and today might be your last chance to secure a PS5 for a few weeks. Or even months! If you're outside of the UK, check out our global where to buy a PS5 guide.

We've posted a bunch of links below that will take you over to retailers most likely to be getting PS5 stock today. Times will vary greatly, and we'd certainly advise checking before and after the advertised/rumoured time slots. Amazon has said its stock will be live at noon and a fair few other stores have listed 8am as the time to be on the lookout. As that initial batch of pre-orders around the console reveal showed though, retailers are a sneaky bunch and more than willing to break formation.

Expect retailer sites to crash and links to keep changing. Just keep trying and refresh the links often. Here are the links to try and below that, you'll find our live blog where we'll update you with the latest PS5 stock information as and when it happens.

Too see the latest info on the live blog below, keep refreshing this page.