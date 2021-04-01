New The Suicide Squad trailer screening before Godzilla vs. Kong theatrical release

A few days after the release of an official red-band trailer and two TV-spot trailers, a leaked family-friendly trailer for The Suicide Squad has been spotted ahead of screening Godzilla v.s Kong in theaters.

The new trailer takes another look at James Gunn-directed sequel is an entirely different trailer compared to the one from last week. It’s a bit more serious in tone for starters and includes new footage of the other Task Force X roster in action.

You’ll have to find it since the trailer isn’t officially released online or you can see it if you happen to see the fight of the year (Godzilla vs. Kong) in theaters.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad reassembles some of the DC comics characters from 2016’s Suicide Squad – written and directed by David Aye – including Harley, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang to form a completely different version of the team.

Outside of new members, such as King Shark, Bloodsport, Javelin, and others, The Suicide Squad — officially known as Task Force X — is still comprised of convicts who are serving time at a max security prison for supervillains, and they’re sent on risky secret missions under the order of Amanda Waller.

Last week’s official red-band trailer flaunted the film’s bloody violence, as well as its sense of humor, in footage that teases the team’s mission to a jungle on a remote island packed with armed militants.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, John Cena, Peter Capaldi, David Dastmalchian, Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, and Pete Davidson. It is set to premiere on HBO Max and in theaters on August 6.

