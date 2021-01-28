James Gunn says you don't need to watch Suicide Squad to understand The Suicide Squad

You don't need to watch Suicide Squad to understand the confusingly-similarly-titled The Suicide Squad, according to James Gunn.

"You will be just fine," Gunn tweeted when asked if viewers would be "hopelessly lost" if they hadn't seen David Ayer's 2016 movie before the upcoming 2021 release.

We still don’t know that much about Gunn’s reboot-slash-sequel , but the director has previously confirmed that no character is safe , with not even Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is guaranteed to emerge unscathed.

Alongside Robbie, returning cast members from the 2016 movie include Jai Courtney as Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. There’ll be some new faces too, including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Pete Davidson as Bloodsport, Peacemaker, and Blackguard, respectively.

The director recently revealed that the movie is nearly finished , and we also know it'll be rated R – only the second DC movie to be classified as such after the Margot Robbie-led Birds of Prey .

Meanwhile on Twitter. Gunn also confirmed that he's been consulting on Guardians of the Galaxy characters in Thor: Love and Thunder – before dipping his toes into the world of DC, Gunn directed two Guardians movies and is back on board for the upcoming third instalment.

"They're in great hands with Taika Waititi," he tweeted. We saw Thor join the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship at the end of Avengers: Endgame and we know the Thorquel is set to give us an ensemble cast with "an Avengers 5 feel" .