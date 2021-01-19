James Gunn reveals The Suicide Squad is nearly finished – but we’ll have to wait for a trailer

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squad, has shared that the movie is almost finished. Although the upcoming DC sequel/soft-reboot comes out this summer, there’s still no trailer – and Gunn has said good things are on their way, but we’ll have to be patient for a while longer yet.

The director shared the status update on Twitter (H/T Screen Rant), commenting that: “I am a hair’s-breadth from being completely finished.”

He then replied to a fan's question on a trailer release with: “I know, I know. You want the trailer. Or the teaser. Or more news. Or who the baddie is (they ALL are the baddies but also...) Anyway this will all be with you in due time, I’m working on cool stuff for you, but please be patient!” (H/T Comic Book)

So far, at DC FanDome, a character roster has been released, as well as a behind-the-scenes video. Gunn has also teased that no character is safe in his film – apparently not even Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. There will also be an HBO Max spinoff series about John Cena’s character Peacemaker, aptly titled Peacemaker.

Apart from that, not much else is known about the film, including the main villain the Squad will be up against (as Gunn points out, they are technically all villains themselves). The massive, all-star cast includes Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., and Michael Rooker as Savant. Sylvester Stallone also has a currently-unknown role in the movie. Returning cast members from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad are Robbie as Harley, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang.

The Suicide Squad will debut simultaneously on HBO Max and theatrically August 6 2021.