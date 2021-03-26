New The Suicide Squad trailer shows off James Gunn's mad, fun take on the anti-heroes

Who's ready for a new The Suicide Squad trailer? James Gunn, the movie's director, has been hyping up the first drop, hinting at something truly epic for the future of DC's favorite misfits and anti-heroes.

This chapter of the Suicide Squad will see Task Force X head to the South American island of Corto Maltese to decimate Jotunheim – a Nazi-era prison and lab that held and experimented on political prisoners.

We've got just the right number of surprises hiding in this first trailer from DC. The standard character/mission introduction is present – though we do have more of a focus on the hilarious Harley "rescue" over the mission itself – as well as a reiteration of what the Suicide Squad actually is. But, more importantly, we've got glimpses at what's in store for the film itself, up to and including what appears to be a starfish kaiju. Gunn did say this would get weird...

The director also dropped a brand new poster for the film, inspired heavily by The Dirty Dozen's (1967) classic poster. Check it out!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Suicide Squad has been on DC's books since 2018 when they hired Gunn to take the reigns from David Ayer. Ayer, director of the first film, had elected to shift gears to take on the Gotham City Sirens project, which has since been scrapped from the DCEU lineup.

After beginning filming back on September 20 of last year, Suicide Squad is currently set for a theatrical release on August 6, 2021. While we wait, be sure to catch up on all the DC movies in order.