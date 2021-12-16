New PS5 DualSense controllers are up for pre-order at Amazon

Two new PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders are live, with Amazon offering you the chance to bag two of the new colorways - Starlight Blue and Nova Pink - right now. We'd move fast here, any new official accessories have a habit of selling out particularly quickly.

Both new PS5 DualSense controllers are available for £64.99, and will ship on their January 14 release date. However, we're still waiting for the Galactic Purple model to drop.

The new PS5 DualSense controllers mark the second wave of new designs launched by Sony. While many are struggling to even find PS5 restocks ahead of the holidays, those who already have a console have been treated to a Cosmic Red model as well as a Midnight Black version (currently in stock at £59.99 at Amazon).

Not only that, but Sony has also released details on its first official range of PS5 faceplates this week. The colorful lineup features the same Nova Pink and Starlight Blue designs seen in today's DualSense controller pre-orders but will become available a little later - on January 21.

PS5 DualSense Controller pre-orders

PS5 DualSense controller - Starlight Blue | £64.99 at Amazon

Ships January 14 - You can pre-order the Starlight Blue DualSense controller at Amazon right now, ahead of the January 14 release date. Shipping information suggests you'll be receiving this light blue gamepad on the day of its launch which is a bonus.



PS5 DualSense controller - Nova Pink | £64.99 at Amazon

Ships January 14 - The Nova Pink model is also available for pre-order, also at £64.99. You're getting a closer design to the light red of the Cosmic version here, but still a far brighter aesthetic overall.



More PS5 DualSense controller deals

If you need a new gamepad now, it's worth checking out the PS5 DualSense controller deals available right now. You'll largely be limited to the original white design or the Midnight Black colorway, but for those after a new set of buttons right away, these are the best prices available on the web.

