7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means more excellent movies and TV shows to stream – and we've got the ultimate guide to what to watch right here. Whether you're in the mood for superheroes or Star Wars, this weekend has you covered. In fact, there's a Broadway musical turned film, a true crime show, a wilderness survival drama, and even a Mike Myers-centric series to choose from this week.

For some Marvel adventures, there's the Moon Knight finale on Disney Plus, or Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse on Prime Video in the UK. Then, Star Wars fans can sink their teeth into Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett for a behind-the-scenes look at how the Disney Plus series was made. If you're looking for something more true to life, though, there's The Staircase on HBO Max/NOW TV, which is based on a real event. Or there's Dear Evan Hansen for the musical fans out there, and The Pentaverate to see Mike Myers playing multiple characters. So, for everything new to stream this weekend, scroll on and check out our top picks.

Moon Knight finale – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Moon Knight has dropped its finale on Disney Plus, which means its six-episode run is complete. The final episode sees Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector/Steven Grant go head to head with Ethan Hawke's villainous Arthur Harrow – and with the gods Khonshu, Taweret, and Ammit still on the scene, expect a showdown of epic proportions. All episodes are streaming now, so it's the perfect time to settle in for a Marvel binge-watch.

Dear Evan Hansen – HBO Max

(Image credit: Universal)

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

This adaptation of the Broadway musical stars Ben Platt as the titular Evan Hansen, reprising his role from the stage show. The film sees Evan struggling with social anxiety, and, when a white lie about a friendship with a classmate who died by suicide goes too far, Evan must deal with the consequences. Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, and Amandler Stenberg co-star.

The Staircase – HBO Max

(Image credit: Sky/HBO)

Available: US/UK

Watch now: HBO Max/NOW TV

This true crime drama stars Colin Firth and Toni Collette as Michael and Kathleen Peterson. The show, based on the 2004 docuseries of the same name, sees Michael accused of his wife Kathleen's murder after he finds her dead at the bottom of their staircase – but he says he's innocent. Dane DeHaan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, and Juliette Binoche co-star in this gripping series. Three episodes are available to stream now, and you can check out our The Staircase release schedule for when the remaining episodes will drop.

The Pentaverate – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Mike Myers is back, and he's playing just about everyone in this Netflix series. The show is a spin-off of his earlier film So I Married an Axe Murderer, and the actor stars as journalist Ken Scarborough, who is trying to expose a secret society called – you guessed it – The Pentaverate. Myers also plays a whole host of additional characters, which range from a former Russian oligarch to… the return of Shrek? All six episodes of the show are available to watch now.

The Wilds season 2 – Prime Video

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Prime Video's show about a group of girls stranded on a desert island after a plane crash has returned for The Wilds season 2. The new episodes will also follow another set of stranded islanders – but all of these castaways are boys. Of course, all is not as it appears, and the plane crashes that stranded both groups were far from accidental. All eight episodes are available to stream now.

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Following on from The Book of Boba Fett, a behind-the-scenes making-of documentary is now available on Disney Plus. Featuring interviews with the cast and crew, the documentary pulls back the curtain on the magic of the galaxy far, far away – and even includes Mark Hamill talking about his return as Luke Skywalker. For Star Wars fans, this is a must-watch.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Prime Video

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness isn't the only universe-hopping adventure available this weekend. You can kick back with the film that started it all on Prime Video in the UK – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Released long before No Way Home, this film sees multiple Spideys drawn from across the many Marvel universes teaming up in punchy animated style. Plus, there are two sequels on the way – so there's never been a better time to catch up.