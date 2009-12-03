New Iron Man 2 Poster Revealed!

Only a matter of days ago, the world got its first glimpse of War Machine in the first Iron Man 2 teaser poster.



The promo drive seems to be cranking up a notch as today we get another cool poster, this time featuring a lone Stark in a battle-damaged iron suit.





Expectations are riding high on Jon Favreau's sequel, which will see Robert Downey Jr.'s metal-suited hero taking on foes from all directions: Mickey Rourke's Whiplash, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, and Sam Rockwell's Justin Hammer.



That's one hell of an intriguing cast, and director Favreau is following up on one of Marvel Studio's biggest hits.



Fingers crossed this delivers the summer smash we're hoping for!

