New animated Superman series starring The Boys' Jack Quaid is coming to HBO Max

Superman is coming back to the small screen – HBO Max and Cartoon Network are teaming up for a new animated series, My Adventures With Superman.

The series will follow Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as twenty-something young members of an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet. Jack Quaid will voice Clark, while Lois will be voiced by Alice Lee. Quaid is best known for his role as Hughie in Amazon Prime's superhero show The Boys. He's also had voice roles in Harvey Girls Forever! and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

"This is the first animated Superman series in many years and we want to tell our Superman story through the trio of Clark, Lois, and Jimmy – whose relationship dynamic will allow for rich, serialized and engaging stories," Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios president Sam Register said.

In fact, this will be the first time Supes has headlined an animated series since Superman: The Animated Series, which ran between 1996 and 2000. The Man of Steel was most recently seen on the big screen, portrayed by Henry Cavill in Zack Snyder's Justice League .

This announcement comes in the wake of several other new animated shows from Warner Bros., including a new Batman series from J.J. Abrams, Bruce Timm, and The Batman director Matt Reeves. A new Rick and Morty spin-off is also in the works from the network.