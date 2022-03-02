Lupin suffers a real on set heist as another Netflix production targeted by thieves

Netflix's Lupin, a show about money heists, has suffered a real-life heist of its own.

According to Deadline, around 20 masked individuals broke into the set after throwing mortar fireworks, which are widely regarded as the most dangerous type. The thieves made off with an estimated €300,000 ($333,000) worth of equipment. Star Omar Sy was reportedly on set at the time, but thankfully no one was hurt. Netflix has stated that after a brief pause, the series has resumed filming. The series, which stars Sy as a gentleman thief, is currently filming its third season in the French neighborhood of Nanterre, not far from Paris.

The incident comes just a little over a week after $200,000 worth of props were stolen from the set of another popular Netflix series, The Crown. More than 350 items were reportedly taken, which included irreplaceable antiques such as jewelry, gold and silver candelabras, silverware, a domed birdcage, and a replica of a rare Fabergé egg, acquired by Queen Elizabeth's grandfather George V in 1933 (via Reuters)

The robbery took place near the English town of Doncaster, where the British period drama is filming its fifth season.

“We can confirm the antiques have been stolen and we hope that they are found and returned safely,” a Netflix spokesman said in a statement. "Replacements will be sourced, there is no expectation that filming will be held up."

While investigations are underway, there has been no confirmed link between the two robberies.

