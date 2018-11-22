Neon Switch, Pokemon Let's Go and Mario Kart 8 for under £300 might be a Black Friday miracle

***Update: Sorry, this deal has sold out! Check out our Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for more Switch offers.***

There are some Black Friday game deals that are so good that you think there's been a typo. And this Nintendo Switch bundle that comes with the neon console, Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe all for £299.99 from Very UK is one of them. Yes, that's less than £300 for the console and two games, which is rather insane when you think the RRP for a Switch console on its own is even more crazy. Plus, (yes there's more) Pokemon Let's Go Pikachu has only been out for less than a week.

What's great about this selection of games is that they both support local co-op, which is amazing for Christmas family get togethers, and they're both on our list of best Nintendo Switch games, which means they're rated with the GR stamp of approval. This is a seriously good deal from Very.