Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. casts Jon Hamm and Nathan Fillion

M.O.D.O.K., a new animated Marvel show coming to Hulu, has added two new actors to its voice cast.

It was revealed at a WonderCon@Home panel that Jon Hamm will voice Iron Man, while Nathan Fillion will play Wonder Man. Whoopi Goldberg and Bill Hader will also reportedly have guest roles in the series. They join an ensemble cast that already includes Patton Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, and Ben Schwartz.

The series follows megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (that's Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing for the uninitiated), voiced by Oswalt – after years of trying to conquer the world, he's run his evil organization into the ground and been ousted as leader. Coupled with his crumbling marriage and family life, M.O.D.O.K. is set to confront his greatest challenge yet. The show is created and written by executive producers Oswalt and Jordan Blum.

Best known for his lead role in Mad Men, Hamm was recently part of the voice cast for another superhero show, Amazon Prime's Invincible . His next big-screen role is in Top Gun: Maverick, the anticipated sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise-led movie. Meanwhile, Fillion will play Floyd Belkin (AKA T.D.K.) in James Gunn's DC "soft reboot", The Suicide Squad . He's also known for his roles in TV shows like Firefly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Desperate Housewives.