Kojima Productions confirms it's working on a new project

Hideo Kojima's studio has confirmed rumours that it's working on a new project. In a tweet this morning, Kojima Productions' Twitter account revealed that it's hiring up for its next game.

The tweet reads that Kojima Productions "confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio, directing prospective employees to the company's career page. On that page, there's more than 25 job listings, looking for everything from writers to project managers.

#KojimaProductions confirms a new project is in development and is looking to hire the best-in-class talent to work out of our Tokyo studio. For more information on the openings and requirements, please visit our website at https://t.co/jeTGnnwLAW pic.twitter.com/StLOrxTlhgOctober 22, 2020

Many of the listings are light on details, but feature a little extra information that helps give an idea of what the new game might be. A listing for a network programmer, for example, suggests that the project will contain some degree of online or multiplayer gameplay. Elsewhere, the weapons/artist will be tasked with creating 3D models for a number of items, including "mechas." All of the jobs require fluency in Japanese, suggesting Kojima isn't planning to move his Tokyo office overseas anytime soon.

Since last year's Death Stranding, Kojima and company have dropped plenty of hints that they're working on something new. Back in September 2019, he said a Death Stranding sequel was a possibility, while in November he said he was getting ready to make a horror game. Norman Reedus said he was in talks to do more with Kojima in March, and more Death Stranding rumours showed up in June. Finally, the Kojima Productions composer revealed yesterday that he was recording for an "undisclosed project."

This is, however, the first official confirmation we've had that the new project is in the works. Given the number of positions open, it looks like the studio is hoping to move into fully-fledged development pretty soon, but that's still likely to mean that whatever Kojima has up his sleeve is a little while off

