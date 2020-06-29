Hideo Kojima is working on a "new title" that appears to be set in the Death Stranding universe

Hideo Kojima is currently working on the concept for a new title, with recent tweets potentially hinting that it's set in the Death Stranding universe.

Kojima posted about his processes when it comes to designing a new title with Yoji Shinkawa, and the image that accompanies the tweet raised a few eyebrows thanks to the presence of BB. The little "Bridge Baby" – who prominently features in Death Stranding – is placed among a sketch of some concept art, which does seem to hint that it's related to Death Stranding.

Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6UJune 26, 2020

To add even more fuel to the fire, Kojima also posted a second tweet about working on the concept for his new project alongside a sketch that appears to be some kind of ship-like structure. Many eagle-eyed fans on Twitter also spotted that it appears to feature the word "Bridges" – in the world of Death Stranding, bridges play a big part in the story and concept of the game, which is all about connection in a post-apocalyptic world. The word bridges has led some to speculate about the sketch, with theories circulating about the idea of it being some kind of spaceship or aircraft.

Working on the concept with listening to “OASIS” by Kitaro I recently bought. I(I used to have the vinyl) Love the illustration by Shusei Nagaoka. pic.twitter.com/hRLyZmnhe5June 27, 2020

In an interview with Famitsu earlier this year, Kojima revealed that both he and Shinkawa would like to work on a manga or anime project together. When asked about future game projects from Kojima Productions, it was revealed that the studio is planning to work on multiple game projects, including a 'big' game, but failed to offer up any further detail on any future titles.

It's important to note that Kojima mentions a "new title" and doesn't state what the project actually is. Kojima spoke on his next project late last year after the release of Death Stranding and pointed towards working on something related to movies and games. Regardless of what it turns out to be, it certainly seems to be related to the world of Death Stranding.

