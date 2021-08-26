Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2 got a release date during the Future Games Show Powered by AMD - and it's sooner than you think. The highly anticipated sequel to the Oculus VR adventure is coming on September 30, 2021. Check out the trailer for it above, and read on for more details.

"The de-extinction of the dinosaurs wasn't the result of one person," the trailer begins. "Not even Hammond. It's the result of a society. A system that lauds technological progress above its own survival." Survival is exactly what you'll be trying to do in Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2.

Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2 is giving us more tense survival stealth gameplay in a beautiful cell-shaded VR world. You'd think that the more comic book art style would make this less scary, but you try not to scream when a velociraptor jumps out at you from nowhere. You'll need to sneak past dinosaurs in the ramshackle park, using the environment to keep yourself hidden or drawing the prehistoric predators away from you by setting off distractions. Figuring out a puzzle in VR while a T-Rex stomps around nearby makes for some seriously thrilling moments, so it makes sense that Coatsink and Oculus are making a Part 2.

We don't have many details on what the plot of Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2 will entail, but from the trailer, it's clear that both Jeff Goldblum and Laura Bailey are reprising their roles. And you will once again step into the boots of an unlucky person trapped in an abandoned dinosaur park, so prepare yourself.

Jurassic World Aftermath Part 2 is releasing on Oculus VR this September 30. To snag it, head to the Oculus store.