Jeff Goldblum spotted with Thor: Love and Thunder director and Chris Hemsworth in Australia

Australia seems to be the destination for actors sighted near projects they’ve been previously attached – specifically Thor: Love and Thunder – currently filming there. Grandmaster actor Jeff Goldblum was recently sighted with fellow Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth and director Taika Waiti.

It didn’t take fans long to run with the theories that Grandmaster could be making his return in the upcoming sequel. While the trio's reunion feels rather convenient, it could be purely coincidental and nothing to do with the upcoming Thor sequel. There is also the fact that Goldblum was previously working on Jurassic World: Dominion in London, so that could have been the reason for a quick trip out to Australia for any sort of vacation – possibly unlikely though as a result of strict travel guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with Buzzfeed back in 2019, the actor played coy about any chances of Grandmaster returning in any future Thor movies.

“Hey, we’re talking about it, in fact. You know, I hope so. I love Taika Waititi, he’s a great director and a friend of mine, so I hope so,” Goldblum shared.

There have been no further comments from Jeff Goldblum that would hint at confirmation for a live-action return. He did, however, point out that his time as the character hasn't come to an end, with Grandmaster set to appear in the animated What If...? series.

“But I played the part again a couple of days ago,” the actor expressed. “I went to the Disney studios, and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney Plus called What If…?”

The animated series's first season is scheduled to be released in mid-2021 and will consist of 10 episodes. It will be part of Phase Four of the MCU along with Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently slated to hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

