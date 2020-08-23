This iPhone SE deal is FREE upfront with low monthly bills for loads of data

This iPhone SE deal is a fantastic money-saving option for anyone needing a new phone that can handle anything today's modern world needs while keeping those costs down. This iPhone SE bundle won't cost you a thing upfront and you'll get a massive 100GB of data for just £26 a month from Three, one of the UK's leading networks.

Apple's iPhones are, without a doubt, some of the best and most desirable phones around, offering access to the seamlessness of iOS and its App Store, built on top of incredible hardware, cameras, and so on. But for a long time, iPhones – at least the best ones – were very expensive. Well, not any more.

For the uninitiated, the iPhone SE was announced back in April and can basically be summarised as: the internals from an iPhone 11 inside the body of an iPhone 8, but with a few tweaks. It's an incredibly powerful phone that retains the traditional iPhone design, including the home button.

Why would you want that? Well, for one thing, not everyone has absolutely massive hands (or pockets!) and wants to lug around a six-plus-inch handset. For another, the iPhone SE is affordably cheap, starting at £419 from Apple themselves, making it a great first iPhone that can handle anything you throw at it thanks to some impressive internal spec.

It's an absolute bargain too. By comparison, expect to pay more than double per month over on our roundup of the brand new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deals.

As we said in our full iPhone SE review, Apple's best value iPhone is a surprisingly powerful little device, making it fantastic for gaming or whatever else you want to do on it. Thanks to Apple's A13 chipset and 3GB of RAM, the iPhone SE absolutely sings when you let it off the leash. We had no problems during usage at all and that will probably be the case for years.

iPhone SE deal of the week

Apple iPhone SE (2020) | Three | 24 months | 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | FREE upfront | £26/month | Available from ChitterChatter

To recap our long preamble: the iPhone SE is the perfect budget phone, at a genuinely budget price, with powerful internals, a great screen, a very portable size, decent camera, and more. This is an enormous amount of data from one of the UK's best networks too and a super low monthly bill.

View Deal

You'll find a comparison chart below with some other deals to choose from or even options to buy the phone SIM-free. Or head on over to our full iPhone SE deals page for the biggest selection of prices. We think this is the best deal today though.