Immortals Fenyx Rising price guide: get the best edition and deals going

It's now out in the wild, and we're here to sort help you get the best Immortals Fenyx Rising price and early deals on Ubisoft's mythical monster.

Ubisoft's open-world game - formerly called Gods and Monsters - got a free demo on Google Stadia last month, and the cartoony take on Ubisoft's sandbox game will certainly remind you of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - and that's no accident.

"For us, it’s cool to be compared to Breath of the Wild. It’s obviously considered a masterpiece. It’s a fantastic game," Phillips told GamesRadar in September. "I think any time you make a game, you’re going to be compared to something else, because all game creation, all art creation, all everything is… you know, you build from what you know, and you create something new.

If you're interested in securing a copy to explore this world, then what better way to do it than via the best Immortals Fenyx Rising price? We've collected all the different places you can secure a copy of the game, whether it's the Standard Edition, the Gold Edition, or exclusive editions available to us.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

There are two main Immortal Fenyx Rising Editions - Standard and Gold. The Gold Edition gives you the Season Pass, which will allow you access to new content as it releases - plus there's digital content like rainbow wings and a weapons pack. One thing to note in the UK is that Game has a special Shadowmaster Edition across the platforms, which comes with the game as well as a ton of additional digital content like Hades-themed armor. The Shadowmaster character pack comes in the Gold Edition, by the way.

Immortals Fenyx Rising price - Standard Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Get the Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard Edition to dive into a magical world of gods, monsters, and more, and make your own mythology. Someone has to save the Greek gods - might as well be you.

US Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard Edition price links

PS5 | Amazon - $69.99 | Walmart - $59.99 | Best Buy - $59.99

PS4 | Amazon - $49.94 | Walmart - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99



Xbox Series X | Amazon - $59.99 | Walmart - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99

Xbox One | Amazon | Walmart - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99



Nintendo Switch | Amazon - $49.94 | Walmart - $49.94 | Best Buy - $59.99





UK Immortals Fenyx Rising Standard Edition price links

PS5 | Game - £54.99 | Argos - £51.99 | 365games - £49.99 | The Game Collection - £49.95 | Base - £46.35 | Very - £54.99

PS4 | Amazon - £49.99 (currently unavailable) | Game - £54.99 | Very - £54.99 | Argos - £51.99 | Base - £46.85 | The Game Collection - £44.95 | 365games - £49.99



Xbox Series X | Amazon - £49.99 | Game - £54.99| Very - £54.99 | Argos - £51.99 | Base - £46.85 | The Game Collection - £44.95 | 365games - £49.99

Xbox One | Amazon - £49.99 | Game - £54.99 | Very - £54.99 | Argos - £51.99 | Base - £46.85 | The Game Collection - £44.95 | 365games - £49.99



Nintendo Switch | Amazon - £49.99 | Game - £49.99 | Very - £54.99 | Argos - £49.99 | Base - £47.85 | The Game Collection - £44.95 | 365games - £43.99

Immortals Fenyx Rising price - Gold Edition

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition will get you the base game, and quite a bit more, including a Season Pass which will give you extra content as it's released. For quite a bit more, you're getting a decent amount of extras, so it seems like the Gold Edition is worth the money. Here's what Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition will get you:

Immortals Fenyx Rising base game

Season Pass

Hades the Shadowmaster character pack

Orion's Blessed weapons pack

Prism wings

US Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition price links

PS4 | Amazon - $99.99 | Walmart - $49.94 | Best Buy - $99.99

Xbox Series X | Amazon - $99.99 | Walmart - $99.99 | Best Buy - $99.99

Xbox One | Amazon - $99.99| Walmart - $99.99 | Best Buy - $99.99

Nintendo Switch | Amazon - $49.94 | Walmart - $99.94 | Best Buy - $59.99

UK Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Edition price links

PS5 | Amazon - £84.99 | Game - £84.99 | Base - £72.85

PS4 | Amazon - £84.99 | Game - £84.99 | Base - £72.85

Xbox Series X | Amazon - £84.99 | Game - £84.99 | Base - £72.85

Xbox One | Amazon - £84.99 | Game - £84.99 | Base - £72.85

Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold... Amazon Prime £87.65 View Deal

Getting the most out of your Immortals Fenyx Rising price

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Immortals Fenyx Rising is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. While we don't know the exact deals and bundles that the PS5 price or Xbox Series X price is going to create, it's best to go for the current top console or machine, given the game is being made for next-gen consoles.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games' audio profiles. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to immerse yourself in the world of gods and monsters in your living room or gaming room, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

Looking to pre-order or buy another big game?

There are a few incredibly exciting upcoming titles available for pre-order, and recent ones that will have deals going on them, right now, and if you're looking to get all your big-game purchases done on some of the biggest games of this year, then these pages will help you to do so: