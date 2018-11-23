Hurry – the DualShock 4 controller is down to a Black Friday low of £29.95 on Amazon

Stop the presses! The DualShock 4 controller, and all its many colours (black, red, blue, and more are currently available) is available on Amazon for the low, low price of £29.95. Yes, it’s even cheaper than yesterday – which is proof that the best Black Friday game deals can only happen on, well, Black Friday.

You’ve got the traditional tried-and-tested black DualShock 4 controller for all of your gaming needs, but there are plenty of other colours to get excited about too.

Whether you need something to match the wallpaper (hey, we won’t judge) or need an extra controller to help you stand out from the crowd, there’s DualShocks of the Blue, Red, and Green Cammo variety. Plus, if you want to shell out a whole 5p extra, you get my favourite – the swanky white DualShock 4.

I already own a blue DualShock 4 myself, and you’ll be surprised at just how much the colours pop, but you’d best believe I’m going to snap up a baby red brother ASAP. I'm not sure I've ever seen an official pad this cheap before.

DualShock 4 (Green Cammo) at Amazon - £29.95 No, that's not a typo - just one helluva unique colour palatte to ensure you'll be able to duke it out with the best of them online in virtual warfare.View Deal

With this being Black Friday – what, you’ve only just noticed? – expect these bad boys to fly off the digital shelves, and there’s a good chance that this price won’t be available for long. So, what are you waiting for? Now is a good a time as any to get your Black Friday started with one of the sleekest pieces of kit out there. And if you want more, check out our Cyber Monday PS4 deals.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.