How to watch the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021

Double-checking how to watch the E3 2021 Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase? You're in the right place.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST on Sunday, June 13 and will run for 90 minutes. You can tune in on the Xbox Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, or Facebook.

Ordinarily, Xbox and Bethesda hold their own shows, but now that Microsoft officially owns Zenimax and Bethesda , the two have joined forces for one big Xbox E3 2021 event. Hence the event's teaser image, which suggests we're due for updates on Halo Infinite and Starfield , among others. Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is still positioned as one of the bigger first-party Xbox games still to come, so we may even get a release date for that one, and Dishonored developer Arkane is also rumored to be working on a vampire-themed immersive sim codenamed (or perhaps even titled) Omen .

With two of the biggest E3 shows now combined into one, this Sunday is sure to be a whirlwind of announcements and updates. There are two key things to keep in mind as we go into the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase. Firstly, some Bethesda games will indeed be Xbox console exclusives going forward, but only some. Why? Because you don't spend $7.5 billion to share. Secondly, all first-party Xbox games – namely games that come out of Xbox Game Studios, which now includes Bethesda and its partners – will launch on Game Pass in addition to traditional platforms, so if you're not quite sold on a game at first blush, you can always try it risk-free if you're a Game Pass subscriber.

In addition to new games, Xbox may announce some new studio acquisitions at its E3 2021 showcase. During a recent deep-dive on the future of Xbox , Microsoft confirmed that it's actively looking to buy up more developers to support a long-term plan to release new first-party games every quarter (roughly every three months). Fresh rumors suggest that Hitman developer IO Interactive, Just Cause 4 developer Avalanche, and Crysis developer Crytek may be in Microsoft's sights, but that's pure speculation for now. In any case, this is going to be an important show, so clear your Sunday schedule and get some snacks in.

