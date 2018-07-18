San Diego Comic Con is the biggest pop-culture extravaganza on the planet and this year will be no different. But, unless you’ve shelled out a few hundred bucks (and in some cases, flown halfway across the planet) to be there, there’s a good chance you’re going to miss out on the best bits of each panel, booth, and special appearance Comic Con has to offer. That’s where we come in. Here’s our guide on how to watch San Diego Comic Con 2018 from the comfort of your own home.

First, a word of caution: a lot of the exclusive panels, including the iconic Hall H, aren't filmed live and while the panels usually end up on YouTube a few days later, it's incredibly hard to watch them as it's all happening as Comic Con wants to ensure the exclusively of its event. As such, it's hard to pin down exactly where and when you can watch every event – but we’ll do our best to help you avoid the FOMO. And don't worry if you're busy/asleep while everything is going on as GR will be reporting on any and all of the big news, footage, and reveals coming out of Comic Con, so you won't miss a thing.

When can I watch San Diego Comic Con 2018?

Wednesday July 18 is San Diego Comic Con 2018’s Preview Night, but the action properly kicks off on Thursday July 19 with 20th Century Fox’s panel on upcoming movie The Predator. That’ll be followed by plenty more exciting panels and the rest Comic Con has to offer every day up until Sunday July 22.

How can I watch San Diego Comic Con 2018?

This is a tough one. There aren’t expected to be any official live streams of San Diego Comic Con 2018, with the majority of clips coming after the fact. Expect the BBC’s Doctor Who YouTube page to carry some of what will be Jodie Whittaker’s first public outing as the Time Lord, for example.

In addition to that, Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter account could be a gold mine as he’s around this weekend to showcase the Deadpool 2 Super Duper Cut.

Marvel, if they follow last year’s showing, could also be streaming a bunch of cool SDCC stuff on their Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel. And AMC is bound to be showcasing The Walking Dead season 9 across its Twitter and YouTube channels as well.

Your best bet, however, is to take stock of the full SDCC 2018 schedule and plan accordingly. Expect journalists and other attendees - including our own - to break news as and when it happens, so stay tuned to social media for any and all trailer releases and big breaking news.

What can I expect from San Diego Comic Con 2018?

This year, it’s more about what not to expect. Marvel Studios and HBO are giving it a miss, so don’t expect any Game of Thrones season 8, Westworld season 3, Avengers 4 or anything else on any other new Marvel movies. Instead, we’re getting the likes of a big Warner Bros. panel featuring Aquaman, Wonder Woman 2, and more, a huge Doctor Who debut, Halloween and Glass reveals, a Marvel Games panel, and the traditional The Walking Dead panel. Check out our San Diego Comic Con 2018 hub for the full schedule!