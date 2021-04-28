How to watch Mortal Kombat - here's where you can stream the new reboot

The movie is finally here, so you may be wondering how to watch Mortal Kombat online. Luckily, it's a lot easier to pull off than the game's fabled Fatality finishers. In the US, all you need in order to stream Mortal Kombat 2021 is a HBO Max subscription. That's because the film is exclusive to the streaming service - you won't be able to see it any other way (unless you visit a theater, of course).

HBO Max: See deals and offers

So, how much is it to watch Mortal Kombat online? One month of HBO Max costs $14.99, and even though this is more expensive than rivals like Netflix or Disney Plus, you're still getting a lot of value for money nonetheless. Besides being able to steam Mortal Kombat, you're also gaining access to a broad library of movies and TV shows (including Zack Snyder's Justice League and Godzilla vs. Kong) to enjoy.

Just make sure that you're quick. As per last month's Godzilla flick, Mortal Kombat will almost certainly disappear from the service once its theatrical run is over. Because Godzilla vs. Kong launched in March and will no longer be available as of April 30, we suspect Mortal Kombat will vanish by the end of May. We imagine it'll return to HBO Max eventually, but we don't have any solid dates yet.

What about worldwide viewers, then? Sadly, we don't have concrete details on when you'll be able to watch Mortal Kombat online in the UK. We had hoped you'd be able to see it via the usual suspects (like Amazon as a view-on-demand rental), but that didn't end up being the case. It doesn't look like that's going to change any time soon, either - Warner Bros. "don’t have UK release plans confirmed or announced." With that in mind, fans across the pond are going to have to wait a bit longer. Fatality indeed.

As an adaptation of the popular video game series, Mortal Kombat takes us back to the beginning by recruiting new fighters who must battle for the fate of our world in a cosmic tournament. It also sheds light on the rivalry between fan-favorite characters Scorpion and Sub-Zero. In a nutshell, there will be plenty of fisticuffs and gore to go around.

If you want to know more about what you're getting for your cash, be sure to visit our guide to uncovering the lowest HBO Max prices.

Watch Mortal Kombat - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

You can now stream Mortal Kombat online, but you'll need HBO Max to do it. Fortunately, it's not difficult to get hold of. Members with a subscription of $14.99 per month can watch Mortal Kombat exclusively on the streaming service. While there aren't any good offers right now, at least you can cancel whenever you like - there's no binding contract or cancellation fee.

View Deal

Feeling nostalgic and want to watch the original 1995 Klassic? It's available over on Peacock in the US. However, don't think you need to have seen that one to enjoy the 2021 Mortal Kombat - the latter is a reboot, so it retells the tale for modern audiences.

Still, the original is still worth seeing if you haven't caught it already. It holds up remarkably well with great fight scenes, an amazing soundtrack, and some wonderfully cheesy lines.

Stream Mortal Kombat in other regions

(Image credit: Warner Bros/New Line Cinema)

Will you be able to watch Mortal Kombat online in Australia, Canada, and beyond? Almost certainly - but it'll cost a little more than usual. We're still waiting on details, but it seems to be a safe bet that you'll be able to stream Mortal Kombat as a view-on-demand purchase through the usual suspects such as Amazon Prime Video. That was certainly the case with Godzilla vs. Kong.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for the UK. There aren't any plans to release the film on streaming services or as a view-on-demand purchase in the UK a the moment, so Brits will need to wait or see the film in cinemas in a few weeks.

Either way, be mindful of the fact that this isn't a permanent purchase like Premier Access on Disney Plus,. You're paying for a rental, so the film will vanish after a set period of time.

Is it possible to get the movie on streaming services such as Netflix? No - at the time of writing, the only other way to see it would be to visit a cinema when they reopen.

Want more?

Keen to stream Mortal Kombat at its gory best? Be sure to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here if you're a UK reader). You can also grab the best gaming sound system via our guide.

Want different streaming options, on the other hand? Don't miss our roundups of the latest Hulu prices and bundles, our new Peacock TV costs feature, and the best Disney Plus bundles. On much the same note, we've listed other HBO content that should be on your radar below.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.