How to watch Friends: The Reunion - here's where you can stream the special

Want to know how to watch Friends: The Reunion online after the first trailer? Don't worry, it's easy. In the US, all you need is an HBO Max subscription - the get-together is exclusive to that streaming service and will launch in a few weeks on May 27. As for the UK, we don't have details on where you'll be able to stream Friends: The Reunion right now, but Sky seems like a possibility.

In terms of how much it'll cost to watch Friends: The Reunion online, US fans are looking at $14.99 for one month of HBO Max or $9.99 for a month once the new ad-supported tier comes online in early June. Both deals offer access to the full HBO Max library, aside from the simultaneous cinema releases, which are reserved for the full-priced tier. Both options are fine if you want to stream Friends: The Reunion.

We've got our fingers crossed that details on to watch Friends: The Reunion in the UK will appear soon - we haven't had any news yet about when we'll be able to watch Friends: The Reunion across the pond, or when. However, we'd hazard a guess that it'll arrive on Sky. Sky's got an ongoing deal with the owners of HBO Max and has provided access to other exclusives like Zack Snyder's Justice League remix in the past, so the smart money is on the same thing happening again.

Curious as to what Friends: The Reunion is? It sees the cast getting back together to discuss the show for the first time since it ended, and they'll revisit iconic sets before being joined by a host of guests. Although this isn't a continuation of the series like some were hoping for, it looks as if it'll be brimming with nostalgia nonetheless.

For more info on what you're getting with a subscription, be sure to visit our guide on HBO Max prices. The network isn't currently running an HBO Max free trial by the way, but there's plenty to binge through if you only want to pay for a single month.

Watch Friends: The Reunion - US

You'll be able to stream Friends: The Reunion as of May 27, but it's only available on HBO Max. With that in mind, you'll need to pick up a subscription for $14.99 per month. You can also cancel at any time - there's no binding contract or cancellation fee to speak of.

Stream Friends: The Reunion in other regions

Will you be able to watch Friends: The Reunion in the UK, Australia, Canada, and beyond? You can bet on it - but we don't have any details yet. The same was true of other HBO Max exclusives, so you can expect more information in the coming days.

Because it's unclear when or where the Friends reunion will turn up internationally, the best thing we can advise is bookmarking this page and coming back later.

