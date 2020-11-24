How to mute a PS5 controller mic or your entire PS5 system - the PS5 DualSense microphone explained

Knowing how to how to mute a PS5 controller mic is important now the fancy DualSense controller is full of new tricks - including a built in PS5 controller mic that you can use to chat in a party. Or for other more novel applications such as blowing on fans to activate them in Astro's Playroom. However, this is always turned on as standard, so you may want to know how to mute the PS5 controller mic in case you accidentally start broadcasting yourself to others while playing in online matches. Now you've been able to buy a PS5 you want to get the most out of the features offered, but you also need to be able to turn them off when they're not required. Here we've got the lowdown on how to mute the PS5 controller mic, as well as muting your entire PS5 system at the push of a button.

How to mute PS5 controller mic

(Image credit: Sony)

There are two ways to mute the PS5 controller mic, with the easiest being to simply tap the Mute button directly below the PS button on your pad. The button will light up orange to indicate that the DualSense mic has been muted, and you'll also briefly see a mute icon appear in the top right corner of your screen. Alternatively, you can tap the PS button to access the control centre icons along the bottom of the screen, then press X on the Mic icon (if you haven't hidden it by pressing Options) and select the Mute prompt.

To unmute the PS5 controller mic, either tap the Mute button again so the light goes out, or select the Mic icon from the control centre and hit the Mute prompt.

How to mute your entire PS5 system

(Image credit: Sony)

A neat feature which isn't well know is that you can quickly mute both the PS5 controller mic and all sound output from your system, which is handy if you need to speak to someone, take a phone call, check a video on your phone etc. To do this, briefly press and hold the Mute button until all sound output stops, at which point you'll see the button blinking orange to indicate your entire PS5 system has been muted.

To unmute your PS5 system, either tap the Mute button to turn off the light, or select either of the Sound or Mic icons from the control centre and choose the Turn Off Muting prompt.