How to catch Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

If you're a Pokemon fan from the original 151, then when you start playing the mobile game you'll probably be wondering both how to get Mew in Pokemon Go and how to get Mewtwo in Pokemon Go. Both of them are tricky to get – as are all the legendaries – but we've got all the possible methods of obtaining both Mew and Mewtwo in Pokemon Go right here.

How to catch Mew in Pokemon Go

With the addition of Research Tasks, came the ‘A Mythical Discovery’ Pokemon Go special task. You’ll find this in the icon that looks like a pair of binoculars. On the first screen, you’ll find your Field Research Tasks and progress to catching a Legendary Pokemon, but touch ‘Special’ and you’ll find the eight part quest.

Professor Willow has some very specific requests. Complete them all, and you’ll unlock Mythical Pokemon Mew. You’ll also earn some great rewards along the way and serious amounts of XP. Remember to crack a Lucky Egg if you are getting close to the completion of each individual task to earn double XP. Here’s what you’ll need to do catch Mew in Pokemon Go.

Mew quest stage 1/8

Spin 5 Pokestops (500XP)

Catch 10 Pokemon (500XP)

Transfer 5 Pokemon (500XP)

Rewards - 10 Great Balls, 1 incubator, 3 lures

Predictably, this is the easiest stage. You’ll do this in your Poke-sleep.

Mew quest stage 2/8

Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy (1000XP)

Make 10 Great throws (1000XP)

Hatch 3 eggs (1000XP)

Rewards - 2000 stardust, 3 incense, 20 Great Balls

This step will take a little longer as you’ll have to walk at least 6km to complete it. Make sure you have a buddy with the lowest candy earning distance equipped. A 1km Pokemon like Magikarp will come in very handy and you’ll definitely need the candy for the 6th step. If you haven’t bought any more incubators, make sure to pop 2km eggs into your infinite incubator and the incubator you earned for completing the previous task.

Mew quest stage 3/8

Reach level 15 (1500XP)

Battle in a gym x 2 (1500XP)

Battle in 2 Raids (1500XP)

Rewards - 1 Quick TM, 1 Charge TM, 2 Star Pieces

Unless you’ve just started, getting to level 15 should already be a given and even if you haven’t, the other tasks of gym battling and taking part in 2 Raids should help earn you some much-needed XP. Crack a Lucky Egg each time and you could earn up to 10,000XP per raid. You don’t even need to win or catch the Pokemon at the end, you just need to take part.

Mew quest stage 4/8

Earn a silver Kanto medal (2000XP)

Evolve 20 Pokemon (2000XP)

Earn 5 candies by walking with your buddy (2000XP)

Rewards - 20 Great Balls, 3 lures, 4000 stardust

If you’ve even being playing Pokemon Go casually, chances are you’ll have the 50 original Pokemon required for the Silver Kanto Medal. 20 Pokemon evolutions shouldn’t be tricky either if you keep an eye out for Pidgeys for a Pidgey evolution party. Do it all at once with a Lucky Egg active and you’ll get double XP. Once again, pair up with Magikarp or another 1km Pokemon to reduce the walking distance required for 5 candies.

Mew quest stage 5/8

Catch a Ditto (2500XP)

Make 20 Great throws (2500XP)

Catch 10 Ghost Pokemon (2500XP)

Rewards - 1 Premium Raid Pass, 1 Lucky Egg, 15 Revives

Ah. So here’s where things get interesting and also where you’ll need to know how to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go. Once you’ve got the smiling purple creature out of the way you’ll want to focus on Ghost Pokemon.

You’ll find Shuppet, Duskull and co are more common when the sun goes down in app. Get on there after 8pm and before 8am and check your ‘nearby’ screen. You should find some ghost Pokemon lurking. The early bird catches the Ghost Pokemon.

Also keep an eye on Raids and Research tasks that’ll reward you with Ghost Pokemon.

Finally, a Great throw is one in which the bullseye circle when you are aiming your Poke Ball is around half its size and you hit it in the middle. Go too small and you’ll get an Excellent, go too big and you’ll get Nice, so definitely experiment. The important thing here is that you don’t even need to catch the Pokemon, just get 20 Great throws.

Mew quest stage 6/8

Reach level 25 (3000XP)

Battle in 10 Raids (3000XP)

Evolve a Magikarp (3000XP)

Rewards - 6000 stardust, 5 Rare Candy, 3 incense

And there it is. Evolve a Magikarp. Hopefully you haven’t done this time consuming task recently as you’ll need another 400 Magikarp candies to create Gyarados. Time to start throwing Pinap Berries at every Magikarp you see for double candy. If you haven’t used the incense you earned, get that on the go when you are near rivers and open water for more chances at the struggling Pokemon. The 10 Raids necessary will definitely help you attain level 25 if you aren’t there already, and always remember those Lucky Eggs for bonus XP.

Mew quest stage 7/8

Catch 50 Pokemon using a berry (3500XP)

Make 1 Excellent Curve throw (3500XP)

Earn a gold Kanto medal (3500XP)

Rewards - 8000 stardust, 20 Ultra Balls, A Mythical Pokemon Encounter

You’re so close. While it’s easy to catch 50 Pokemon using a berry, it’s less so to make that Excellent Curve throw. Why not see it as time to practice as you use Razz Berries or save up candies with Pinaps. You’ll want the bullseye to be as small as possible before you throw your curveball. Remember, curveballs need to have stars circling the Poke Ball before you release it. In order to get a gold Kanto medal, you need to have caught at least 100 of the Kanto Pokemon so keep an eye on Research Rewards and Raids to make sure you’re filling in any important gaps.

Mew quest stage 8/8

Catch Mew! (40000XP)

Rewards - 10,000 stardust, 1 Super incubator, 20 Mew candy

And there it is! Mew! Don’t worry, unlike a Raid, Mew can’t flee so you have plenty of time to catch. Why not try using a Pinap Berry and a curveball throw to maximise that lovely Mew candy?

How to catch Mewtwo in Pokemon Go

Mewtwo was previously a regular fixture as an ex-raid Legendary but has now been replaced with Deoxys. The good news though is that while Mewtwo is not currently available in Raids, it will just be a case of waiting until it returns. Niantic continues to circle the Raid Legendaries and Mewtwo was present in late 2018 so we’ll just have to be patient and await its return for 2019. Never fear though, you’ve got plenty of Pokemon Go Sinnoh Stones to find to keep you occupied for the next few months.

What is Mewtwo weak against in Pokemon Go?

Mewtwo is weak against…

Dark

Ghost

Bug

The best Pokemon to beat Mewtwo as efficiently as possible are Tyranitar, Houndoom, and Gyarados with a dark moveset. It also helps if you have a MewTwo already but perhaps that a bit greedy. Use these Pokemon and you’ll have no problems getting to the reward catch screen.