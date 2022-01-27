Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights will still release this year, according to WarnerMedia CEO

Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights publisher WarnerMedia says we should still expect both games to release this year.

The reassertion of the game's release window was revealed in a tweet by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar detailing the company’s Q4 2021 and full-year results. In one of the tweets in the thread, Kilar explains the company’s future plans which include: "Delivering a full slate of highly anticipated games."

Although not mentioned by name, photos of both Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights are included in the tweet. Neither game currently has an exact a release date, but if the CEO of WarnerMedia says that we can expect both of these games to be released in 2022, that's a pretty impressive clue as to when they'll be launching.

This mission, this strategy continues in '22 with a sense of urgency: launching HBO Max in many more countries this quarter and the balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated games.

Why this is particularly interesting, however, is because Hogwarts Legacy has been surrounded by several rumors that the game is in some kind of "trouble" and that it will be delayed until 2023 following its previous delay to 2022 . It appears that this isn’t the case though as not only is the WarnerMedia CEO saying the game is coming in 2022 but the official Harry Potter fan website has also confirmed this too.

Late last year, Hogwarts Legacy’s developer also put out a tweet that promised more news to share in 2022 . We haven’t heard anything else official about the game one month into 2022, however, there was a rumor floating around at the start of the year which said there was going to be a PS5 State of Play presentation scheduled for February which would feature the highly anticipated Wizarding World game but we have no official confirmation of this yet.

As for Gotham Knights, our last update on the game came in the form of a new trailer back in October 2021 which introduced us to the Court of Owls. We still don’t have an official release date for this game yet, apart from a 2022 window. Like Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights was also previously delayed from 2021 to 2022 early last year.