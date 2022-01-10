PS5 State of Play rumored for February and could feature Hogwarts Legacy

Sony hosted events during February in both 2019 and 2020

Hogwarts Legacy
The next major PlayStation event could take place next month, according to known leaker Tom Henderson.

In a recent tweet, Henderson - who is best known for leaks around the Call of Duty and Battlefield series - said that "the current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February." That speculation is "based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates."

Those "past dates" are likely to refer to the State of Play that took place in February 2020, in which Sony introduced the likes of Sifu, Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Intergrade, and showed off trailers for Deathloop and Returnal. There was no similar event in February 2020, but Sony did appear at PAX East, and there was a State of Play in December 2019.

Henderson says the rumoured event will "probably be State of Play," and "has the potential to be a pretty big one." It's not exactly clear what's meant by that, but Henderson repeated that last assertion when asked about Hogwarts Legacy, which could mean the Harry Potter-themed RPG will appear. God of War Ragnarok is also due out this year, so could feature prominently, and the developers of Final Fantasy 16 have also promised a "big reveal" in Spring 2022. February might fit that window, but might also be a little early.

Of course, without any confirmation from Sony, it's probably not worth marking your calendars just yet, especially as event plans are subject to change behind the scenes.

