Hogwarts Legacy developer promises more news to share in 2022

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has said that it plans to share more information about the game next year following a leak just a few days prior.

We haven’t heard much about the upcoming Harry Potter RPG since it was revealed back in 2020, however, developer WB Games Avalanche wanted to reassure fans that Hogwarts Legacy is still on the way with a tweet that read: "Happy Holidays from the Avalanche team! We’re excited to share more news and updates on Hogwarts Legacy next year."

It's possible that the timing of this tweet could be related to the recent claim that a new trailer for the game was on the way which came from a leaker just a few days ago. This recent tweet from the developer clears these rumors up though so we shouldn’t expect to see any new footage of this game before the end of the year.

We last heard from the team about Hogwarts Legacy back in January 2021, almost a whole year ago. Back then, it was announced that instead of releasing in 2021 as planned, Hogwarts Legacy would now be pushed back to 2022 . What we do know though is that the RPG will come out after Fantastic Beasts 3 - meaning we will be waiting until April 2022 at the earliest.

All we do know for sure about Hogwarts Legacy is that it will be an RPG set in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the Harry Potter series, and will take place at some point during the 1800s - way before Harry, Hermione, Ron, and even Newt Scamander graced the school's halls. It will also release on PS5 , Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S .