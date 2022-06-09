Here's how to watch the Summer Game Fest 2022

If you're wondering how to watch the Summer Game Fest 2022 later today on June 9, we've got you sorted.

Later today on June 9, the Summer Game Fest for 2022 will be premiering around the world, hosted as ever by Geoff Keighley. The exact start time for the festival is 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET/7 p.m. BST, and you can watch the entire thing directly via the YouTube feed straight below.

E3 2022 might be nowhere to be found, but The Summer Game Fest promises to be an absolute bonanza of game reveals, trailers, announcements, and much more. Last year in 2021 for example, the Summer Game Fest ran for over two hours in total, providing us with some absolutely blockbuster reveals, including the likes of Elden Ring.

In fact, we already know plenty of the games that'll be present at the showcase later today. The Summer Game Fest Twitter account has been adding to the extensive roster over the last few days, and according to the tweet below, includes the likes of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, The Callisto Protocol, Street Fighter 6, Gotham Knights, and many more.

Tomorrow, #SummerGameFest is live with world premiere new looks at:🔵 Call of Duty: #ModernWarfare2🔵 MARVEL's Midnight Suns🔵 The Callisto Protocol🔵 Street Fighter 6🔵 Gotham Knights🔵 And New Game AnnouncementsLive at 11a PT/2p ET/6p GMT at https://t.co/gO9QVWnsZd pic.twitter.com/QMMo54oGi0June 9, 2022

As ever with showcases like this, there are also some pretty outlandish rumors doing the rounds. One rumor actually claimed God of War Ragnarok could show up at the Summer Game Fest later today, and not only that, but a release date for Sony Santa Monica's hotly anticipated sequel could be on the cards. We'll have to wait and see for more on that one.

You can check out our complete E3 2022 schedule guide for a full look over all the other presentations taking place over the next few days.