If you're wondering what's in store for Cyberpunk 2077 in the near future, here's how to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 and DLC livestream today.

As you can see through the announcement just below, the Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 livestream is going to be taking place later today on August 17. The livestream will be kicking off at approximately 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET/5 p.m. BST, and you can tune into CD Projekt's Twitch channel at that time to catch the livestream in full.

Patch 1.3 is almost here! Tune in to our #REDstreams and find out what's new in Night City! The stream starts at 6 PM CEST on August 17th on our Twitch channel: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBvCan't wait? Read about some of the changes in our Development Insight: https://t.co/i6gMbGYDRU pic.twitter.com/X3ojZIo1aAAugust 16, 2021 See more

As for what the livestream is going to be discussing, there'll obviously be a big showcase of patch 1.3. This is the next significant update to hit Cyberpunk 2077, and promises a whole host of significant changes including a working minimap, easily switching out character perks, and much more. You can check out a brief preview of some of the new changes in the gameplay segment just below.

There's also going to be some news regarding DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. As CD Projekt community manager Alicja Kozera reveals in the tweet just below, we're finally going to get some solid details about the DLC installments we can expect in Night City. Right now, we don't yet know if this is the free DLC items CD Projekt previously announced, or the much bigger, story-focused DLC expansions, but our money's on the former.

We're gonna take you through some changes as well as the first batch of DLCs 👀 #Cyberpunk2077 See you tomorrow, at 6 PM CEST on Twitch: https://t.co/QW9vVrj6qQ 🔥 https://t.co/XB6dqhDXA6August 16, 2021 See more

