Hawkeye Disney Plus series gets a release date and first look

The Hawkeye Disney Plus series has a release date and a first official look that offers a glance at Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton together.

In the picture, which you can see below, Kate is clad in her trademark purple, and is holding a bow and arrow while Clint looks on. They appear to be in some kind of training room. The show will hit Disney Plus November 24, which leaves about a month between the ending of What If…? and Hawkeye's premiere.

#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIkJuly 29, 2021 See more

"[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she's a big Hawkeye fan," Renner told Entertainment Weekly, who debuted the image. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she's such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life."

He added of Steinfeld: "She's a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can't wait to see all the cool stuff that she's able to do."

In Marvel comics, Kate has taken over the Hawkeye mantle when the archer Avenger was (temporarily) dead, and has also been part of the Young Avengers. Other members of that team recently added to the MCU are Billy and Tommy Maximoff, as well as Eli Bradley, and an older version of Cassie Lang in Avengers: Endgame.

While not much is known about the plot of Hawkeye just yet, it does seem that the Avenger is going to have a furious Yelena Belova to deal with, after the post-credits scene of Black Widow set Florence Pugh's character on his trail. How that plays out is anyone's guess, though we'd advise Clint to watch his back after seeing Yelena in action...

Hawkeye will be the eighth installment in Marvel Phase 4, following on from WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Black Widow, What If…?, and the soon-to-be-released Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as well as Eternals.

Along with Renner, Steinfeld, and Pugh, the series will also star Vera Farmiga, Brian d'Arcy James, Alaqua Cox, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, and Zahn McClarnon. Jonathan Igla and Katrina Mathewson penned the series, with Rhys Thomas and Bert and Bertie directing.

