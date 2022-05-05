Everything in the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass

The Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass is live now that Lone Wolves has officially launched. Building on last season’s offering, the Battle Pass for Halo Infinite Season 2 feels improved, providing more rewards in general, including 1,000 cR, which could be spent on a future Battle Pass or store items. As usual, you’ll find a mix of free and premium Halo Infinite cosmetic items for your Spartan, weapons, and vehicles, this time themed around the elite ‘lone wolf’ Spartans. You’ll need to unlock the items through Halo Infinite’s challenge-based progression system too. If you want to know what you can get by levelling up the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass, we’ve got you covered.
How to get the Halo Infinite Battle Pass
The Halo Infinite Season 2: Lone Wolves Battle Pass is available now via the in-game store for 1,000 cR. You’ll need to spend some real money on those 1,000 cR, which will set you back £7.99/$9.99, unless you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription, which will get you a 10% discount. Now select the Battle Pass tile on the store page and you’ll be able to buy the premium Battle Pass. Alternatively, you could buy enough cR to afford the 2,800 cR Premium Pass Bundle, which’ll give you enough XP Grants to get you to level 25 on the Battle Pass.
You’ve got from now until November 7 when the season is projected to end to buy the Halo Infinite Battle Pass for Season 2. That means you’ve got loads of time to level it up too, but remember, Halo Infinite passes don’t expire, and you can just reallocate where your XP goes to level it up in a future season.
Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass rewards
What’s in the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass?
There are 180 unlockable rewards to get across the premium version of the Halo Infinite Season 2 Battle Pass. You’ll be able to get the new Rakshasa Armor Core and an array of armor pieces and coatings to apply to customize your Spartan’s appearance and give them a more rugged, field-worn look.
There are also plenty of free armor pieces for the base Mark VII Core, so if you’re a fan of that, there’s plenty to chase in this Battle Pass. You’ll also get the typical filler items to help you level up fast in Halo Infinite, such as Challenge Swaps and XP Boosts. Here are all the rewards you can get in this battle pass, both free and premium, organized from level 1 to level 100.
Level 1:
(Free) Broken Dreams Spartan ID Backdrop
Survival of the Fittest Kill Effect
Level 2:
Brawler Helmet – Mark VII Core
Level 3:
Lone Wolf Weapon Charm
Level 4:
(Free) UA/Type DP Knee Pads – Mark VII Core
MK17 MOD1 CBRN/Kuznets Brawler Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core
Level 5:
(Free) Challenge Swap
100 cR
Level 6:
(Free) Rakshasa Armor Core
XP Boost
Level 7:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Irongrip Rails Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 8:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Irongrip Rails Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 9:
(Free) Alabaster Cognac Warthog Coating
Util/Riprail Utility – Rakshasa Core
Level 10:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Black Coral Bone Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core
Level 11:
(Free) Rasetsu Helmet – Rakshasa Core
XP Boost
Level 12:
Fireteam Hellhound Weapon Emblem
Level 13:
(Free) Challenge Swap
XCUDO NXS Wrist – Rakshasa Core
Level 14:
(Free) UA/Cambra Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
XCUDO KNEX Knee Pads – Rakshasa Core
Level 15:
(Free) UA/Cambra Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
100 cR
Level 16:
(Free) Challenge Swap
XP Boost
Level 17:
High Charity AI Color
Level 18:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Deep Stalker Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core
Level 19:
(Free) Evolved Weapon Charm
FCI-I/SPDR/Trapdoor Chest Armor – Rakshasa Core
Level 20:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Stribog Helmet – Rakshasa Core
Level 21:
(Free) Bistre Mortuum Wasp Coating
XP Boost
Level 22:
Fireteam Hellhound Vehicle Emblem
Level 23:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Mentor’s Gift Visor – Rakshasa Core
Level 24:
(Free) Alabaster Cognac Armor Coating – Mark VII Core
HUL-I/RS/Rosekey Stribog Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core
Level 25:
(Free) Challenge Swap
100 cR
Level 26:
(Free) Mirus Gloves – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 27:
Cross Purposes Spartan ID Backdrop
Level 28:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Armed Respite Stance
Level 29:
(Free) Bluewood Bole Armor Coating – Mark VII Core
Power Projection Assault Rifle Coating
Level 30:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Sigrid Eklund Armor Kit
Level 31:
(Free) Volant Helmet – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 32:
Catawba Liver Mongoose Coating
Level 33:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Fireteam Hellhound Armor Emblem
Level 34:
(Free) UA/Toktu Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
Rampart Helmet – Mark VII Core
Level 35:
(Free) UA/Toktu Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
100 cR
Level 36:
(Free) Challenge Swap
XP Boost
Level 37:
Ank Gloves – Mark VII Core
Level 38:
(Free) Challenge Swap
TAC/M2497 Pouches Chest Armor – Mark VII Core
Level 39:
(Free) TAC/Paradise Rig – Mark VII Core
TAS/Orcus Rampart Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core
Level 40:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Searing Wind AI Color
Level 41:
(Free) Watsmil Ammo Pouch Utility – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 42:
Fireteam Hellhound Nameplate
Level 43:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Catawba Liver Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core
Level 44:
(Free) Unyielding Will Visor – Mark VII Core
UA/Azhanti Stribog Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core
Level 45:
(Free) Challenge Swap
100 cR
Level 46:
(Free) TAC/Packrat Rig Chest Armor – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 47:
Charging Armadillo Visor – Mark VII Core
Level 48:
(Free) Challenge Swap
UA/Philes Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
Level 49:
(Free) Cascade Clay Armor Coating – Mark VII
UA/Philes Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
Level 50:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Iratus AI Model
Level 51:
(Free) HUL-I/RS[X]/Hemlock Volant Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 52:
Fireteam Jorogumo Vehicle Emblem
Level 53:
(Free) Challenge Swap
TAC/RS/Midnight Rakshasa Helmet Attachment -
M45 Hardcase Armor Utility
Level 54:
(Free) UA/Hybl Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
Blazing Gunmetal Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core
Level 55:
(Free) UA/Hybl Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
100 cR
Level 56:
(Free) Challenge Swap
XP Boost
Level 57:
Sportstek Model 21 Knee Pads – Rakshasa Core
Level 58:
(Free) Challenge Swap
UTIL/Coolshot Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 59:
(Free) Byzantium Dream – Rakshasa Core
UTIL/Coolshot Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 60:
(Free) Challenge Swap
UTIL/Coolpack Chest Armor – Rakshasa Core
Level 61:
(Free) Moa Delight AI Color
XP Boost
Level 62:
Fireteam Jorogumo Weapon Emblem
Level 63:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Akis II-GRD Helmet – Rakshasa Core
Level 64:
(Free) Bluewood Bole Razorback Coating
Liteknuckle Gloves – Rakshasa Core
Level 65:
(Free) Challenge Swap
100 cR
Level 66:
(Free) UA/Type BF Knee Pads – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 67:
Medkit Weapon Charm
Level 68:
(Free) Challenge Swap
UTIL/Medkit – Rakshasa Core
Level 69:
(Free) Old Voodoo Armor Coating – Mark VII Core
TAS/Lantifrid Akis II-GRD Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core
Level 70:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Packmaster’s Glare Armor Effect
Level 71:
(Free) Linebreaker Helmet – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 72:
Controller Growth Visor – Rakshasa Core
Level 73:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Fireteam Jorogumo Armor Emblem
Level 74:
(Free) UA/Vorenus Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
Metashak Tallyho Rakshasa Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core
Level 75:
(Free) UA/Vorenus Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
100 cR
Level 76:
(Free) Challenge Swap
XP Boost
Level 77:
UTIL/Teccniqe Iota-12 Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 78:
(Free) Challenge Swap
UTIL/Teccniqe Iota-12 Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 79:
Sizzling Coral Armor Coating – Mark VII Core
Brace of Blades Utility – Rakshasa Core
Level 80:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Artaius Helmet – Rakshasa Core
Level 81:
(Free) HUL[5X]/BNR/Echelon Linebreaker Helmet Attachment – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 82:
Fireteam Jorogumo Nameplate
Level 83:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Fireblood Rift Visor – Rakshasa Core
Level 84:
(Free) UA/Tomris Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
TAS/Patton Artaius Helmet Attachment – Rakshasa Core
Level 85:
(Free) UA/Tomris Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
100 cR
Level 86:
(Free) Challenge Swap
XP Boost
Level 87:
UA/Type MEP[B] Knee Pads – Rakshasa Core
Level 88:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Banished Trophy Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 89:
(Free) Ecru Abbey Armor Coating – Rakshasa Core
Banished Trophy Right Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 90:
(Free) Challenge Swap
AAP/Heartplate Chest Armor – Rakshasa Core
Level 91:
Tactical Modalities Visor – Mark VII Core
XP Boost
Level 92:
Stoic Stance
Level 93:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Olympus Tactical Commando Coating
Level 94:
(Free) UA/Deming Left Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
Hieu Dinh Armor Kit – Rakshasa Core
Level 95:
(Free) UA/Deming Right Shoulder Pad – Mark VII Core
100 cR
Level 96:
(Free) Challenge Swap
XP Boost
Level 97:
UTIL/Entrenching Tool Utility – Rakshasa Core
Level 98:
(Free) Mantle Spartan ID Backdrop
Huntmaster’s Trail Mythic Effect Set
Level 99:
(Free) Challenge Swap
Skullbearer Trophy Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
Level 100:
(Free) Deaconcrest Shield Node Wrist – Mark VII
Skullbearer Trophy Left Shoulder Pad – Rakshasa Core
