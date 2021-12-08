GTA unveils The Contract starring Dr Dre and Franklin from GTA 5

GTA Online has unveiled The Contract a brand new mission starring both single-player protagonist Franklin and musician Dr. Dre.

The Contract will be launching in GTA Online next week on December 15. The new missions will feature Franklin and Lamar from the single-player portion of GTA 5, as the pair have launched a company in the years following the main game that deals with "high society problems" for celebrity clients. There's no way this could get messy.

One of these clients is none other than Dr. Dre. This actually isn't the first time Dre has guest starred in GTA Online, as the superstar previously entered the game during the climactic Cayo Perico Heist last year in December 2020. Over the past few months though, rumors of Dre collaborating with GTA in some fashion have persisted (chiefly thanks to Snoop Dogg).

This time though, Dre's back with some baggage. The whole set-up of the new Contract mission has Dre in a spot of bother, and he's employing Franklin and Lamar's agency in order to help him out. It's unclear how the player character will enter this fray, but as ever in GTA Online, where there's a will, there's most definitely a way.

