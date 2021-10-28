Snoop Dogg says Dr Dre is making music for "the GTA game that's coming out"

Dr Dre could be making music for GTA 6, according to Snoop Dogg.

Speaking to Rolling Stone as part of an upcoming podcast, Snoop - who has previously collaborated with Dre, and is also said to be "on board" with the artist's next project - said that "I do know he's in the studio. I do know he's making great fucking music. And some of his music is connected to the GTA game that's coming out. So I think that will be the way that his music will be released, through the GTA video game."

It's not entirely clear whether the 'GTA game' that Snoop Dogg is referring to is the remastered GTA Trilogy, out next month, the GTA 5 PS5 version, or GTA 6. The former is definitely closer to being a title "that's coming out" than the latter, but all three titles have established soundtracks somewhat based around their settings. Vice City is set in 1986, while Dre's first studio album was released in 1992. That is, admittedly, the year that San Andreas is set in, so new music could surface there, but it might be strange for modern music to transplant contemporary hits.

It also seems unlikely that an artist as big as Dr Dre would release long-awaited new music - his last album dropped in 2015 - without any particular fanfare as part of a remaster rather than a major new release. Unfortunately for fans, that means they might be waiting a while longer to hear anything - Rockstar's next game in the series is unlikely to show up until 2023 at the earliest, with some suggestions stating GTA 6 might not release until 2025. All that said, at this point, the 'expanded and enhanced' next-gen version of GTA 5, set to release in March, seems the most likely vehicle for a surprise album drop, particularly as Dre himself appeared in the recent Cayo Pericho heist.

