GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist is the biggest heist mission yet

Next month, GTA Online gets a fourth major heist: the Cayo Perico Heist.

Described as GTA Online's "biggest, most daring, and action-packed addition yet," the Cayo Perico Heist debuts next month on December 15. You can check out the announcement trailer for the new Heist just below - the video sees a team of players infiltrating a heavily secured private island with the hopes of stealing millions in drug money, art, and more.

The Cayo Perico Heist is being described as the "biggest GTA Online adventure ever," according to Rockstar's official newswire. This is the first Heist in GTA Online that will let you play the entire mission solo, or with the usual three-player team.

Additionally, you'll be able to unlock new social spaces, new weapons and vehicles, and a brand new radio station with over 100 tracks through the update that introduces the Cayo Perico Heist. There's also a gigantic armored submarine for players to get hold of, and Rockstar is promising more updates further down the road before the Heist launches on December 15.

Just last week, Rockstar challenged GTA Online players around the world to earn $100 billion through Heists in just seven days. The results are now in, and it's been revealed that GTA Online players successfully accomplished the monumental task, with a special vehicle being rewarded to everyone alongside the "next big GTA Online update" in December. So alongside the new Cayo Perico Heist, everyone should be getting a special vehicle on December 15.

For the latest changes and news to hit the online portion of GTA 5, check out our full GTA Online patch notes guide for more.