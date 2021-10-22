GTA Trilogy release date confirmed via the Rockstar Store

The GTA: The Trilogy release date has been confirmed via Rockstar's store page.

The store page for the remastered trilogy - which features updated versions of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas - features two different dates depending on which version of the title you're buying. The PC, Nintendo Switch, and PS5 versions, which are available digitally, will release on November 11, 2021. If you're getting the physical-only PS4 or Xbox One editions, your game will launch on December 6, just under a month later.

Rockstar is yet to publicly confirm these dates, and an announcement is expected later today in line with the 20th anniversary of GTA 3. That said, these dates seem pretty unlikely to change - not only is this Rockstar's own storefront, there's even a countdown confirming that the games will launch around 08:00 PT/11:00 ET/16:00 BST (17:00 GMT) on November 11.

The store page also reveals that if you purchase the GTA remaster trilogy from the Rockstar store (either via the web or the Rockstar Games Launcher) by January 5, 2022, you'll receive a $10 voucher to use on any other Rockstar game priced at $15 or more.

System requirements for the games have also been confirmed for the PC version of the game. Unsurprisingly, you won't need too much hardware to play the 20-year-old trilogy, but Rockstar points out that you'll want a surprisingly large 45GB of disk space to install all three titles. That's likely to be a result of the sweeping visual upgrades and GTA 5-style controls rumoured to be included in the remaster.

