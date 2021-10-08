GTA remaster trilogy finally confirmed, releasing this year

The GTA Remastered Trilogy - officially named Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition - has been confirmed.

pic.twitter.com/AMKIJGLjrFOctober 8, 2021 See more

After months of rumors, Rockstar announced the trilogy, which features remasters of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas, earlier today. According to a press release, the remasters of all three titles will feature "graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements [...] while still maintaining the classic look and feel of the originals." Quite what those enhancements will look like remains to be seen, but Rockstar says it'll share more information "in the coming weeks."

However, if you want to appreciate the original versions of the games, you'd better move quick. Ahead of launch, existing versions of the game will be removed from digital storefronts next week.

Rumors surrounding the trilogy surfaced as early as February 2021, but gathered steam after a report in August suggested that the collection would arrive some time this autumn. While Rockstar has stayed quiet until now, evidence has been mounting in recent days, with a listing appearing on the Korean ratings board and listings for the game themselves showing up on the developer's own launcher.

Rockstar is yet to announce a release date for the trilogy, but did confirm that the game would release "later this year" on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Rockstar Launcher, with mobile versions following in the first half of 2022. It also announced that anniversary content will be making its way to GTA Online with "events and surprises coming this fall."

Looking to the past? Here are the best retro consoles that you can play your long-forgotten faves on.