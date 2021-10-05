GTA remastered trilogy sighting on Rockstar Launcher points toward Unreal remakes

The GTA remastered trilogy rumors have taken another step toward reality - Unreal reality, to be more specific.

Rumors of updated versions for GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas have swirled for years, and they got a boost when the GTA Remastered Trilogy was spotted on the Korean ratings board just last week. Now dataminers over at Rockstar fan hub GTAForums (via Rockstar Intel ) have spotted an update to the Rockstar Launcher that points to Unreal engine versions of all three games coming to the PC platform.

They aren't visible in the launcher's frontend yet, but by snooping around with a hex editor the fans were able to spot references to "gta3unreal", "gtavcunreal", and "gtasaunreal." The original trilogy of 3D-era GTA games didn't use Unreal Engine (and neither do 4 or 5), so these stick out as a reference to something new.

Other rumors indicate that the GTA remastered trilogy is set to arrive in November, and that's still the latest information we have to go on for a potential release date. Rockstar loves a good surprise, so there's a strong likelihood we won't hear anything official about the games until they're ready to download and play.

Meanwhile, we're all still waiting for the first official word on GTA 6 , which the rumors say will have a smaller launch then get bigger and bigger with updates just like GTA Online .

How to make money fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Solomon Movie Props | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online tips | GTA Online Playing Cards | GTA Online Peyote Plants | GTA Online Serial Killer | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Action Figures | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card | GTA Online Panther Statue