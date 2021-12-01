GTA Trilogy physical edition delayed by Rockstar with Switch version pushed to 2022

Rockstar has delayed the physical release of the GTA Trilogy pushing it from early this month to December 17, 2021.

In a tweet posted by Rockstar , the developer announced: "The release dates for the physical versions of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition have changed." Rather than releasing on December 7, 2021, like originally planned, the physical version of the collection will now be released on December 17, 2021.

If you were hoping to pick up the Nintendo Switch version of the remastered GTA Trilogy, however, we have some bad news. The Nintendo Switch version of the collection has been pushed back even further to an unspecified date sometime in 2022.

It’s possible that this delay could be due to the hefty update Rockstar released for the GTA Trilogy yesterday , which featured well over 100 fixes in the game from issues with misspellings on signs, UI errors, and several problems related to the rain in the game. Perhaps most notably though, the update reintroduced San Andreas’ foggy skyline, something fans have been petitioning for since the remastered collection was released.

Unfortunately, it’s been a rocky start for the GTA Trilogy which seems to consistently come up against issue after issue even before its release last month. Not only was the game full of bugs - prior to the latest update - it also missed out a tonne of classic elements which left a lot of long-time fans disappointed. This includes some of the game’s soundtrack and some of the classic cheats in the original titles.