Not all of the cheats in GTA Trilogy made it into the remasters

GTA Trilogy The Definitive Edition doesn’t contain all of the cheats that the original games did due to "technical reasons."

In an interview with USA Today , producer Rich Rosado said that "[Rockstar] actually had to remove a couple [of cheats] for technical reasons, certain things that didn’t play well in the Unreal base." What exactly these cheats are though, is currently a mystery as Rosado adds: "But that’s actually where I’ll leave it. There’s some fun with discovery."

The remastered GTA Trilogy is due to launch digitally today (at 7am PT/ 10am ET/ 3pm GMT) on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It was available to preorder on the PSN store however was pulled earlier today due to pre-orders unlocking early .

The new GTA Trilogy apparently has a file size that is five times bigger than the original three games combined. This does make a lot of sense though considering that all three games in the collection, GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas have all been upgraded to today’s standards with a number of visual improvements including reworked character and vehicle models, a rebuilt lighting system, and a resolution upgrade.

Another new feature introduced in the definitive edition of the GTA Trilogy is achievements. Since the three games originally came out on the PS2 back in the early 2000s, they haven’t had their own achievements. This time around the three games will have around 50 achievements each, a list of which actually leaked early on the GTA forum last month .