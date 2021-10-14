GTA remastered trilogy achievements have been leaked online

The GTA Remastered trilogy achievements have reportedly leaked.

As spotted by VGC , someone has posted all of the achievements from all three games in the GTA remastered trilogy to the GTA forums . Each game has between 40 - 50 achievements to unlock including one based on the iconic GTA "here we go again…" meme which can be obtained by starting a new game after completing another one 100% in GTA: San Andreas.

Rumors surrounding some kind of GTA remaster have been floating around for a while now however it was only officially revealed by Rockstar a few days ago. It’s difficult to figure out what’s true and what’s not about this collection as so many rumors and leaks have been reported over the last few weeks.

At one point it was thought that the GTA remastered trilogy would be coming out this November after it was spotted on a Korean ratings board. However more recently it has been said that it will not be released until December , and only on previous-gen consoles until 2022. What doesn’t help is that developer Rockstar and publisher 2K haven’t shared very much about this project apart from the fact it is actually happening.

What we do know is Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition will be making its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC later this year (potentially 2022). With more news set to come out “over the coming weeks.”