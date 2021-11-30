New GTA Trilogy update reintroduces the fog to San Andreas skyline

By

The GTA Trilogy update has rolled out for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC

GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch
(Image credit: Rockstar)

A GTA Trilogy update that brings a tonne of fixes including one which brings back the fog in GTA: San Andreas. 

Rockstar dropped news of the new update via Twitter and linked to a blog post detailing all of the countless fixes coming to the remastered trilogy. According to the announcement, the fixes will be implemented on the PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS4, and PS5 versions of the GTA Trilogy, with an update for the Nintendo Switch release also on the way "in the coming days." 

See more

According to the patch notes, these fixes will make a number of general improvements including, stability improvements, the addition of a cinematic camera, correcting a number of misspellings on signs, and several issues relating to rain - which had a habit of appearing indoors in the games.

Each game in the GTA Trilogy - GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas - will also be getting a range of unique fixes with everything from improved resolution, UI fixes, and even adjustments to character models. Perhaps the most welcome fix though is the fact that Rockstar is reintroducing the "cloud cover at high altitude," rectifying the GTA Trilogy San Andreas fog controversy.

Unfortunately for fans of the original GTA Trilogy, the definitive edition collection has had a rocky start after releasing earlier this month. The games were shipping with countless bugs - which has been made even more apparent following today’s update patch - it got so bad that Rockstar had to make an apology for the state of the GTA Trilogy.

Want to read more about Rockstar’s latest game? Find out why the GTA Trilogy's Vice City underlines the importance of autonomy in sandbox games.

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at University, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became GamesRadar's trainee news writer where I get to spread the word about the goings-on in the video game world. My expertise lies in Animal Crossing related topics after spending the last 15 years immersing myself in island life. I also know a thing or two about The Last of Us, and way too much about the Kingdom Hearts series.