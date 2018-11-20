GTA Online is celebrating Black Friday by giving you over a million (virtual) dollars

It's the easiest virtual million you'll ever make. Rockstar is getting into the Black Friday spirit with a $1.35 million in-game cash bonus for anyone who plays GTA Online for seven days this week. Perfect if you need a new ride or some fresh outfits for celebrating the holiday season in Los Santos.

"Starting today you'll earn a $750K bonus just for jumping on, along with a subsequent $100K for each additional day through November 26th. Play all seven days and get$1.35m," promises Rockstar in the game's latest update .

There's also in-game discounts on a bunch of cars and aircraft. The Nagasaki Shotaro is 40% off and a garage's worth of super cars like the Overflod Entity XXR and Truffade Nero are all 35% off. If you prefer to travel by air, the V-65 Molotok, Buckingham Pyro, FH-1 Hunter and Mammoth Tula are all 60% off.

There's also the usual extra perks for the Adversary Modes.

"Hunt down your target in Search & Destroy or head to the airfield to take on a rival MC in a Joust deathmatch with Double GTA$ & RP in all Biker Work & Challenges. And if you're looking to push some product across Southern San Andreas grab double rewards on Biker Sell Missions for the same period," says Rockstar.

"Plus all Bodyguards & Associates taking part in Organization activities this week earn twice the pay for sticking by their employers"