GTA Online Casino Penthouse: How much does it cost, and what can you do once you own it

Some of the biggest questions around the latest update centre on the GTA Online casino Penthouse, and how to go about purchasing then moving in to this luxury suite. Also, once you've settled in, what can you actually do in your swanky new pad and how do you go about customising it further? Helpfully, we've spent a lot of time in the GTA Online casino already, so have a pretty good grip on interior design and the benefits of being a resident VIP member. Read on, and we'll show you exactly how much the GTA Online casino Penthouse costs, how to buy it, and what to do next. You'll be the envy of all your GTA Online playing buddies when you invite them round for an opulent party – just don't forget to book the Cleaning Service afterwards.

How much does the GTA Online Casino Penthouse cost

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To purchase a GTA Online casino Penthouse, you can either visit the Diamond Casino & Resort website from your phone, or follow the prompt when interacting with Guest Services in the casino foyer. There are three preset Penthouse Suite layouts you can choose, or design your own, and their costs are as follows:

Crash Pad - $1,500,000

Party Penthouse - $3,776,500

High Roller - $6,533,500

Design Your Own - $1,500,000

If you've linked your Rockstar Social Club account and claimed your GTA Online Twitch Prime rewards then you should see a $1,500,000 discount applied to all of those prices, effectively giving you the basic GTA Online casino Penthouse for free. Also, to be clear – all of those options are just different configurations of the same Penthouse area, where the more expensive versions have additional expansion options and colours/patterns added in.

What expansions are available for the GTA Online Casino Penthouse

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

After purchasing the GTA Online casino Penthouse, there are eight additional areas you can add as expansions to fill out your luxury pad, which appear in the locations as marked on the above floor plan. These are as follows:

Lounge Area - $400,000

This is where your Penthouse development begins, adding a dining area and a bar. You'll need this expansion in order to incorporate the next five areas.

Media Room - $500,000

As well as giving you a private venue to watch your favourite shows on, you can also play Don't Cross The Line on the big screen as long as you have at least two players present.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Spa - $600,000

As well as a adding a private hot tub to your Penthouse, you'll also have access to a stylist at all times to change your look whenever you fancy.

Bar and Party Hub - $700,000

This expansion allows you to host your own parties in your Penthouse suite, as well as adding the Invade and Persuade 2 and Street Crimes: Gang Wars Edition arcade machines with a choice of two cabinet styles. You'll need a minimum of two players to start a game a Street Crimes: Gang Wars Edition.

Private Dealer - $1,065,000

Play Blackjack or Three Card Poker from the comfort of your Penthouse by hiring a private dealer to keep the cards flowing. This is also where you'll see your special card set if you collect all 54 of the GTA Online playing cards. To switch the table between Blackjack and Three Card Poker, go through the Interaction Menu > Penthouse Management > Private Table.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Office - $200,000

As well as providing a computer to access the internet, the office also features a hidden safe and a gun locker, which can be used to customise your loadout. To access either, head to the opposite end of the room from the computer and follow the prompts that appear near the wall.

Extra Bedroom - $200,000

The extra bedroom provides some more sleeping space for visitors to crash over, and they will also be able to access their personal wardrobe from here while staying at your place.

Garage - $900,000

This gives you a private luxury 10-vehicle garage to store your most cherished motors, which you can also request to be delivered to you using the casino's valet service.

What else can you do in the GTA Online Casino Penthouse

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The other key feature of owning a GTA Online casino Penthouse is being able to access Phone Services, available by picking up the telephone marked by an i on the minimap near the lift. Here, you can acquire casino chips in the same way you would from the Cashier (with the same restrictions), host a party for $20,000, order the Valet to deliver one of your vehicles from the garage, request a free bottle of champagne to add to your inventory, call in the Cleaning Service if your Penthouse needs a spruce up, order a limousine to take you to a set destination, or have a helicopter you own delivered to the rooftop helipad.

You can also kit out your suite with a variety of artwork pieces, which are accessed through the Interaction Menu > Penthouse Management > Place Decorations then choosing a room and the piece(s) you wish to purchase with chips before selecting a placement for them. However you decide to kit out your GTA Online casino Penthouse, you'll be living the high life in opulent surroundings. Now get out there and work through the new casino missions.

