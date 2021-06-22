GTA 5 ray tracing mod is a glimpse of what the new-gen upgrade may look like

A GTA 5 modder has made what may be the most realistic-looking GTA yet, and it could be a peek at what the GTA 5 next-gen version may look like.

TheGamer shared YouTuber Digital Dreams' 8K video showing off various GTA 5 mods they've applied to the game, including Ray Tracing Reshade and QuantV, the latter of which includes upgraded reflections, lights, shadows, and water. Digital Dreams also has the GTA 5 real mod, which adds real-world restaurants like KFC, stores like Bloomingdales, ads for companies like Pepsi, and sports teams like the Lakers.

While a new-gen version of GTA 5 won't include real-world companies and sports teams, and likely won't look as good as the above video, it could include ray tracing, a rendering technique that allows for hyper realistic lighting. Ray tracing is made possible in PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to NVIDIA RTX graphic cards, which are also available on high-end PCs.

The GTA 5 PS5 and Xbox Series X versions is coming November 11, offering an "expanded and enhanced" version of the nearly eight year old game. You can't mimic what Digital Dreams has put together on either of those consoles just yet, but if you have a PC you can certainly attempt to - although it may put a lot of strain on your desktop.

GTA Online is shutting down for Xbox 360 and PS3 later this year so that Rockstar can focus on development for the new-gen versions, which may or may not include some more single-player and multiplayer DLC. The ceasing of support for both Xbox 360 and PS3 may also be so that Rockstar can free up devs for GTA 6, which is rumored to be coming sometime in 2023.

Until then, you can satisfy your urge to see how a third generation of GTA 5 may look by checking out Digital Dreams' video, but temper your expectations, as there's no way it'll look this good.

