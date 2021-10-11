Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy could be a $70 purchase

The GTA remastered trilogy could be a full price game, according to one retailer listing.

That's according to Base.com, as spotted by the Twitter user below. The UK-based retailer has listed Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for £55 on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One, and £65 on new-gen platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

So @base_com have listed the price of “Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition”It looks like £60rrp for PS4/Xbox one & Switch and it will cost £70 for PS5 & Xbox Series X.Also does this mean we're getting a physical copy? #GTATrilogy pic.twitter.com/fugLeemsudOctober 10, 2021 See more

However, it's probably best not to take this as official confirmation of the price point for Rockstar's remastered trilogy just yet. Base.com could merely be speculating about the final price of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition while publisher Take-Two waits to provide official information at some point further down the line.

Right now, all we know is that the remastered GTA collection will be dropping onto both last-gen and current-gen platforms, as well as PC via the Rockstar Launcher, at some point later this year. In fact, we're currently without a release date or price point for Rockstar's remastered collection, but we know that it'll be bundling together GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas into one package with enhanced visuals when it does arrive.

How to make money fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Solomon Movie Props | GTA Online casino cars | GTA Online fastest cars | GTA Online Lucky Wheel glitch | GTA Online fastest bikes | GTA Online tips | GTA Online Playing Cards | GTA Online Peyote Plants | GTA Online Serial Killer | How to level up fast in GTA Online | GTA Online Action Figures | GTA Online best paying missions | GTA Online Shark Card | GTA Online Panther Statue