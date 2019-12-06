Grab a FREE Nintendo Switch Lite right now with this great console deal from iDmobile

How would you like a cheap Nintendo Switch deal? How about the cheapest of all - free? If the answer is a whole-hearted "yes, give it to me now" then you're in luck: the folks over at iDmobile are offering a turquoise Nintendo Switch Lite for free with a few of their cheap mobile phone offers right now. Considering the fact that the Nintendo Switch Lite price is normally £199, that's a pretty sweet bargain.

Even though the madness of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is over it's still very possible to pick up a cheap console here and there, and this is such an opportunity.

I mean, free is the cheapest you'll see a cheap Nintendo Switch deal go for. Ever. Considering we're all likely to need a new phone or upgrade at some point - or someone in the family is, anyway - doing it so you get such a quality and high-value free gift thrown in is an excellent move and is definitely worth your consideration.

Here's how it works: there's four mobile phone at the top of this pile (three Samsung and one Huawei) that are available on 24-month contracts from the service provider that bag you that free Nintendo Switch Lite, and those deals only cost between £12-17 per month. However, the lowest of the low costs will start with only 500MB of data allowed per month, and a limit on your minutes, so you'll have to up the cost by a few quid to get a better contract for your data needs. There's slim upfront costs, if any, and, to repeat, these are reasonable monthly costs on good phones that bag you a £200 console for free. Nice.

The devices on offer with these mobile phone free gift deals are the Samsung Galaxy A10, A20e and A40, and also the Huawei P30 Lite. Although none of these would win a gong for the best gaming phone, they're solid choices that'll serve you well. However, we'd probably advise going for one of the Samsung models where possible (Huawei devices are legitimately great, but their public falling out with Google makes me hesitant to point anyone in their direction). The Samsung Galaxy A-range is the company's more affordable line of phones, but they still pack great cameras, fairly powerful tech, and plenty of screen-space for your cash.

Best console bundle deal today

Our pick of the bunch is probably the Samsung Galaxy A40. It isn't mind-blowing, we'll admit, but it's by no means bad. It packs a 5.9" edge-to-edge Infinity U FHD + AMOLED display, fast-charging battery, 64GB of internal storage, and a 16MP + 5MP dual camera setup. Unless you want the biggest and the most up-to-date handset, that'll do very nicely. And at £14 (and a bit upwards) a month with a free Switch Lite? We can't complain, really.

