Godfall price guide: swot up on all the info to ensure you get get the best edition for you

Getting the best Godfall price is the best way to ensure you're playing a genuinely next-gen game on PS5 and PC now that its out in the wild. And given the Holidays are right around the corner, getting the best Godfall price is a damn good idea.

The game released on November 12, but a Godfall deal will still be a great companion to your PS5 deal (hopefully) so a great Godfall price seems the optimum way to inject some next-gen goodness in your life. Is it still called next-gen? Who knows. Also, bear in mind, Godfall could be coming to Xbox Series X in May, but we won't have information on how to buy Godfall for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S until that is confirmed.

Godfall is a looter-slasher from Counterplay Games and Gearbox offering some fun soulslike melee combat coupled with epic abilities that are wrapped up in some seriously cool armor. You'll play the last of the Valorian knights on Aperion, and you must fight to save it. Enjoy the gameplay solo or co-op, choosing from one of five different weapon classes and 12 Valorplates that will provide unique abilities.

With inspiration drawn from Issac Asimov's Foundation franchise, it's an epic game with a story that will have you hacking and slashing your way through it, desperate to find out more. Heroic knights, ancient magic, modded armor - this sounds pretty dang cool, doesn't it?

Get the best Godfall prices and deals

There are three editions of Godfall: Standard, Deluxe, and Ascended. The Standard edition will get you just the base game, while the Deluxe Edition will get you the base game and the first expansion (which is set to release in 2021). The Ascended Edition will give you the base game, first expansion, gold Valorplate skins, orange vertigo Valorplate skin, gold weapon pack, gold shield, royal banner, and Zodiac Knight lobby title.

Whatever version you're interested in, to ensure you're well covered, we've collated a bunch of links directly to the go-to retailers, as well as letting our price-hunting tech sniff out the best deals near you no matter where you are in the world.

Godfall prices - Standard Edition

Godfall Standard Edition is the, well, standard way to get the game. Considering the slightly higher price for next-gen games, many may just end up getting the base version of the game for PS5. That's alright, as you'll still be getting a brand-new PS5-focussed experience.

Godfall prices - Deluxe Edition

Godfall Deluxe Edition will get you the base game and the first expansion, which is set to release sometime in 2021. Since expansions will cost ya, why not save ahead of time and get it bundled with the game?

Godfall prices - Ascended Edition

Godfall Ascended Edition is what you wanna grab if you're looking to have the ultimate swag. Here's what you'll get with the Ascended Edition:

Gold Valorplate skins for Silvermane, Phoenix, and Greyhawk

5x Gold weapon skins

Gold Shield skin

Gold Royal Banner skin

Unique multiplayer lobby title

Red Valorplate skin for Vertigo

US Godfall Ascended Edition price links

PS5 | Amazon - $99.99 | Walmart - $129.96 | Best Buy - $99.99 |Target - $99.99

PC | Epic Games Store - $89.99

UK Godfall Ascended Edition price links

PS5 | Game - £99.99

Getting the most out of Godfall

There is no doubt that the very best way to play Godfall is going to be with an enhanced gaming setup, one that's as optimized as is possible for you to obtain. While we don't know the deals and bundles that the PS5 price or Xbox Series X price is going to create, it's best to go for the current top console or machine, given the game is being made for next-gen consoles.

Alternatively, consider one of the best PC gaming machines in the shape of the best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops to make sure you get the most out of the detail, textures, and fidelity of modern games' audio profiles. You'll also need to see the details of the world perfectly too with one of the best gaming monitors or best gaming TVs.

And finally, ensure you have a gaming sound system to immerse yourself, or one of the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox headsets, or one of the best PC headsets for gaming.

It's a fair bit of kit to potentially consider but if you get any combination of these great quality items and your experience of the game will only be nearer the best it can be.

