Quick: get The Division 2 on PS4 for just $20, before it sells out!

Washington DC may have fallen, but so has the Division 2’s price. Amazon’s selling the PS4 version of this brilliant open-world game for just $19.99 at Amazon, saving you a whopping $40 or 67% (you can also get it for only £24.79 in the UK). That’s pretty outrageous; it’s one of the standout games of 2019 so far, so knocking that much off is insane value for money. Insane, I tell you. Although we were expecting discounts when Amazon Prime Day begins on July 15, this offer seems to have jumped the gun a bit. We’re not complaining though, and it’s a price-cut you should absolutely take advantage of if you don’t have the game already. So far as we can tell, that’s the cheapest it’s ever been. For fans of the Division series, the Gold Edition Steelbook (with the game and Year 1 Pass) has also been slashed by 27% to $80. There’s no Xbox One discount to match it, sadly - that version’s still hovering around $40. Even though that’s still $20 cheaper than MSRP, it doesn’t quite pack the same level of ‘wow’.

Regardless of which version you go for, The Division 2 is pretty great. We gave it 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review and said that it was a “perfect example of how to absolutely nail a sequel”. While the story could be longer, it always feels like you’re progressing towards ever-better loot that you’ll actually want to collect. Better still, it’s a blast with friends, is fun to play, and looks gorgeous as well. As such, getting it for $40 below list-price is pretty damn special - an impulse-worthy purchase if ever I saw one. We’re unlikely to see anything better before Amazon Prime Day game deals arrive in the early hours of Monday morning, either.

