Get Red Dead Redemption 2 on PS4 and a free $10 Google Play Gift Card on Cyber Monday

If you've held off on *ahem* pulling the trigger on Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyber Monday is a great time to jump in. Right now, Walmart is offering a free $10 Google Play card if you grab Red Dead Redemption 2, so if you're an Android user (or anyone on your holiday gift list is), jump on this deal while it lasts.

If you've been living under a rock and missed the Red Dead hype train, our very own David Meikleham gave it our top score and called it the best-looking video game of all time. And with Red Dead Online just around the corner (some players are reportedly already playing it), now's the perfect time to jump into this meaty cowboy epic. If you're looking for the perfect time sink over your holiday break, Red Dead's the answer; even just dallying in the single-player mode, you can easily put over 100 hours into one of the most gorgeous, immersive worlds in gaming history. And if it's anything like Grand Theft Auto Online, Red Dead Online will deliver exponentially more.

This deal expired last year, but we have all the info on Black Friday game deals for 2019.

If you're looking for more great discounts on PS4 games - like God of War for $25 or Assassins' Creed Odyssey for $27 - check out our roundup of the best PS4 Black Friday deals.